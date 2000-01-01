Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The product portfolio comprises Driveaway antennas, Flyaway antennas, Fixed motorized antennas and others. It offers systems to different vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia, the US and other countries, of which prime revenue is derived from Japan.C-Com Satellite Systems Inc is engaged in the development high quality, cost-effective, satellite-based technology that allows the delivery of high-speed internet access for fixed, transportable and mobile end-users.