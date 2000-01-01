Company Profile

Carube Copper Corp is an exploration stage junior mining company, which is engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The firm explores and develops copper, gold and precious metals. Its projects include Jasperoide, Bellas Gate, Main Ridge, Hungry Gully, Mackenzie and Rogers Creek among others.