C4 Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CCCC)
- Market Cap$1.375bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CCCC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS12529R1077
C4 Therapeutics Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on harnessing the body's natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to eliminate disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.