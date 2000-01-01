C4 Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CCCC)

North American company
Market Info - CCCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CCCC

  • Market Cap$1.375bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CCCC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12529R1077

Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on harnessing the body's natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to eliminate disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.

