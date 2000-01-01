C4X Discovery Holdings (LSE:C4XD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - C4XD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - C4XD

  • Market Cap£16.800m
  • SymbolLSE:C4XD
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BQQ2RV18

Company Profile

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC is a drug discovery and development company. Its discovery portfolio targets addiction, diabetes, inflammatory diseases and oncology, and includes small molecule versions of marketed biologics.

Latest C4XD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

C4XD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .