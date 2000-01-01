C4X Discovery Holdings (LSE:C4XD)
Company Profile
C4X Discovery Holdings PLC is a drug discovery and development company. Its discovery portfolio targets addiction, diabetes, inflammatory diseases and oncology, and includes small molecule versions of marketed biologics.