Company Profile

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG is a real estate company involved in leasing, managing, and developing high-quality office buildings. The group is headquartered in Vienna and operates in several countries throughout Central Europe. CA Immo Group divides its core activities into two business areas: letting investment properties and developing real estate. In both areas, CA Immo specializes in commercial real estate, specifically properties located in capital cities in Central Europe. A majority of the company's revenue is generated through the letting investment properties segment. The group's core markets include Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The company also generates revenue using developed land reserves.CA Immobilien Anlagen AG is an international real estate group. The Company owns, develops and manages and leases office, hotel, commercial, logistic and residential properties in Austria and Germany as well as in Eastern Europe.