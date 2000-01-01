CA Toulouse 31 CCI (EURONEXT:CAT31)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAT31
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAT31
- Market Cap€529.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:CAT31
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000045544
Company Profile
CA Toulouse 31 CCI is engaged in providing banking services in France. It provides remote banking, factoring services, leasing services, insurance services. It offers its services to individuals, professionals, farmers and companies. It offers services to Individuals, Professionals, Farmers, Companies and Public Collectivities and Associations.Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Toulouse 31 is engaged in providing banking services in France.