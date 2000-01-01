Company Profile

Cabasse Group is a provider of Smart Home products and services. The company's products are classified under smart audio; home automation; and security and electricity that consists of range of security solutions such as cameras, videophones, alarms, detectors connected to a single ecosystem as well as a wide range of essential electrical accessories for the home such as cords, plugs, sockets, cables.Awox SA designs and develops connected hybrid objects for the Smart Home. The Company's product offerings cover three aspects of the Smart Home which includes video, audio, and lighting.