Cabbeen Fashion Ltd (SEHK:2030)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2030

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2030

  • Market CapHKD1.003bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2030
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3164W1087

Company Profile

Cabbeen Fashion Ltd is engaged in the wholesaling and retailing of men's apparel, footwear and accessories, brand management and wholesaling and consignment and retailing of menswear in the People's Republic of China.

Latest 2030 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .