Cablevision Holding SA DR (LSE:CVH)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CVH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CVH

  • Market Cap$780.100m
  • SymbolLSE:CVH
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12687E1047

Company Profile

Cablevision Holding SA is engaged in the development of infrastructure and the provision of telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region.

Latest CVH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CVH Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .