Company Profile

Cabot Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals, materials, and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The reinforcement materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber-grade carbon black products used in hoses and belts in automobiles. The performance chemicals segment sells ink-jet colorants and metal oxides used in the automotive and construction industries. The purification solutions segment sells carbon-based products used to purify air, water, and food and beverages. The specialty fluids segment sells drilling fluids to the oil and gas industry. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geographic region.Cabot Corp is a specialty chemicals and performance materials Company. The Company offers rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, fumed metal oxides, inkjet colorants, aerogel, cesium formate drilling fluids and activated carbon.