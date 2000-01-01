Cabot Energy (LSE:CAB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAB
- Market Cap£1.120m
- SymbolLSE:CAB
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGR7LD51
Company Profile
Cabot Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The activities of the company are the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets.