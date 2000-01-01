Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CCMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CCMP
- Market Cap$2.977bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CCMP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS12709P1030
Company Profile
Cabot Microelectronics Corp is a supplier of polishing slurries and polishing pads used in the manufacturing of advanced integrated circuit devices within the semiconductor industry. The company's products assist in the production of advanced IC devices, by helping customers produce smaller, faster, and more complex IC devices with fewer defects. Cabot's products are predominately geared towards the process of flattening layers of materials that are deposited upon silicon wafers in the production of ICs. Slightly less than half of the company's revenue is derived from foundry customers that provide contract manufacturing services for producers of logic devices.Cabot Microelectronics Corp is the supplier of polishing slurries & a growing polishing pad, used in the manufacture of integrated circuit devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization.