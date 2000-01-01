Company Profile

Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia. At year-end 2019, Cabot's proved reserves were 12.9 trillion cubic feet of equivalent, with net production of approximately 2,500 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. All of Cabot’s production is Marcellus dry natural gas.Cabot Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties located in North America.