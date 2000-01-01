Cabral Gold Inc (TSX:CBR)

North American company
Company Info - CBR

  • Market CapCAD7.710m
  • SymbolTSX:CBR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1271061022

Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc is a resource exploration company engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties .It has two projects: The Cuiu Cuiu gold project and The Bom Jardim project.

