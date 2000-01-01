Company Profile

CACI International Inc is an information solutions and services provider, offering a variety of information solutions and services to its customers. The company's primary customers are agencies and departments of the U.S. government, which account for the vast majority of the firm's revenue. It provides information solutions and services supporting national security missions and government modernization/transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. The firm conducts its operations through a variety of subsidiaries in the United States and Europe.CACI International Inc is a provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. government. Its segments include domestic operations and international operations.