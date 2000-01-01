Cacola Furniture International Ltd (SGX:D2U)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - D2U
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - D2U
- Market CapSGD0.000m
- SymbolSGX:D2U
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG1745C1042
Company Profile
Cacola Furniture International Ltd is an integrated furniture manufacturer. The company is mainly engaged in the design, manufacturing and sale of panel furniture, sofa and mattress.