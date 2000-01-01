Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems was founded in 1988 after the merger of ECAD and SDA Systems. Cadence is known as an electronic design automation, or EDA, firm that specializes in developing software, hardware, and intellectual property that automates the design and verification of integrated circuits or larger chip systems. Historically, the firm’s tools have been relied on by semiconductor firms, but there has been a shift toward other nontraditional “systems” users given the development of the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing. Cadence is headquartered in Silicon Valley, has approximately 7,600 employees worldwide, and was added to the S&P 500 in late 2017.Cadence Design Systems Inc develops system design enablement solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems, complex integrated circuits, and electronic devices. The firm provides maintenance services for its software, hardware, and others.