Cadence Minerals (LSE:KDNC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - KDNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - KDNC

  • Market Cap£8.040m
  • SymbolLSE:KDNC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJP0B151

Company Profile

Cadence Minerals PLC is engaged in the acquisition of a diverse portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing rare earth minerals.

Latest KDNC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

KDNC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .