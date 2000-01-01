Company Profile

Cadiz Inc is a land and water resource development company in California. Its primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The company focuses on the development of the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage Project which will capture and conserve native groundwater currently being lost to evaporation from the aquifer system beneath the property of Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County, and deliver it to water providers throughout Southern California.