Cadogan Petroleum PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with onshore oil, gas, and condensate assets in Ukraine. It operates through three segments such as Exploration and Production, which is engaged in providing the production licenses for natural gas, oil, and condensate assets; Oil service operations, which are involved in work-over, construction, permitting and other services provided by E&P companies; Gas trading, which is involved in importing natural gas and diesel from European countries, and also engaged in local purchase and sales of natural gas operations with physical delivery of natural gas. The group's current E&P assets are in the Carpathian basin in West of Ukraine and the Po Valley in Northern Italy.