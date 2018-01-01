Cadre Holdings Inc (NYSE:CDRE) Share Price

CDRE
Cadre Holdings Inc
North American company
Industrials
Aerospace & Defense
Company Profile
Cadre Holdings Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of a diversified product portfolio of critical safety and survivability equipment to protect first responders, federal agencies, outdoor recreation, and personal protection markets.
