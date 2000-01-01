Caerus Mineral Resources (LSE:CMRS)

UK company
Company Info - CMRS

  • Market Cap£6.550m
  • SymbolLSE:CMRS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMDQ4L78

Company Profile

Caerus Mineral Resources PLC is an exploration and resource development company operating in the Republic of Cyprus. Its current focus is on copper-gold opportunities. Some of its projects are the Kalavasos Project, the Vrechia Project, and the Mathiatis Project.

