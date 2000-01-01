Caerus Mineral Resources (LSE:CMRS)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market Cap£6.550m
- SymbolLSE:CMRS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINGB00BMDQ4L78
Caerus Mineral Resources PLC is an exploration and resource development company operating in the Republic of Cyprus. Its current focus is on copper-gold opportunities. Some of its projects are the Kalavasos Project, the Vrechia Project, and the Mathiatis Project.