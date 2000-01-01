Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Includes 53 domestic gaming properties (before Indiana property divestures planned for late 2020/early 2021) across Las Vegas (45% of 2021 estimated EBITDAR, before synergies) and regional (55%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts 13 international properties, which generate near breakeven EBITDAR. Caesars' U.S. presence roughly doubled with the 2020 completed acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company partners with William Hill to provide sports betting.Eldorado Resorts Inc is a gaming and hospitality company. It owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.