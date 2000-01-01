Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

North American company
Company Info - CSTE

  • Market Cap$526.250m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CSTE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0011259137

Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces. Its products are used in both residential and commercial buildings as counter-tops, vanities, wall cladding, floors, and other interior surfaces.

