Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CSTE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CSTE
- Market Cap$526.250m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CSTE
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIL0011259137
Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces. Its products are used in both residential and commercial buildings as counter-tops, vanities, wall cladding, floors, and other interior surfaces.