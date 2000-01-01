CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS)

North American company
Market Info - PRSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - PRSS

  • Market Cap$25.190m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:PRSS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12769A1034

Company Profile

CafePress Inc provides e-commerce platform which enables customers to create, buy and sell a variety of customized and personalized products. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from sales through its consumer e-commerce websites.

