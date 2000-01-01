Company Profile

Caffyns PLC is engaged in offering new and used vehicles. Its services include Book a service, maintenance, Tyres, and accessories. The company has a portfolio of franchises such as Audi, Seat, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United Kingdom.Caffyns PLC is a motor retailer and after sale service provider in southeast England. The company is engaged in the sales and maintenance of motor vehicles like Audi, Skoda, and Volvo. It also sells parts and accessories through dealers.