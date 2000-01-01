Company Profile

CAI International Inc is a global transportation finance and logistics company. It is organized into three segments based on the nature of services provides; Container leasing, Rail leasing, and Logistics. The container leasing segment owns and leases containers and earns fees for managing container portfolios on behalf of third-party investors. The rail leasing segment owns and leases railcars, and the logistics segment provides services like intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding. The company operates across the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, and other parts of Asia and Europe. It generates most of its revenues through the container leasing business.CAI International Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. It purchases equipment and then leases it to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies.