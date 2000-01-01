CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CAI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CAI
- Market Cap$498.730m
- SymbolNYSE:CAI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINUS12477X1063
Company Profile
CAI International Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. It purchases equipment and then leases it to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies.