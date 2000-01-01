CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAI

  • Market Cap$498.730m
  • SymbolNYSE:CAI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12477X1063

Company Profile

CAI International Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company. It purchases equipment and then leases it to container shipping lines, freight forwarders and other transportation companies.

Latest CAI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .