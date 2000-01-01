Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNE
- Market Cap£1.185bn
- SymbolLSE:CNE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00B74CDH82
Company Profile
Cairn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a balanced portfolio of exploration, appraisal and development assets within the oil and gas lifecycle.