Cairn Energy (LSE:CNE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CNE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CNE

  • Market Cap£1.185bn
  • SymbolLSE:CNE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B74CDH82

Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company. It holds a balanced portfolio of exploration, appraisal and development assets within the oil and gas lifecycle.

Latest CNE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CNE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .