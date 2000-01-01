Company Profile

Cairn Homes PLC is an Irish homebuilder. Its core activity is to design and develop properties for residential purposes majorly in the suburbs of Dublin city. Cairn Homes plan the fixtures and fittings, energy efficiency and landscaping in conformity with the requirements of the people in the region. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises of single-family homes and apartments form a minor share. Its sales of residential property drive the majority of company revenues.Cairn Homes PLC is an Irish homebuilder. Its core activity is to design and develop properties for residential purposes majorly in the suburbs of Dublin city. Cairn Homes plan the fixtures and fittings, energy efficiency and landscaping.