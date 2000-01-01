Company Profile

Cairo Communication SpA is an Italian based advertisement company. It is engaged in the business of media and publication. The company carries out its activity through three communication platforms that include advertisement, publications, and internet. Publication activity is done by publishing periodicals, magazines, and books. It is a dealer for the sale of advertising space on various media platforms such as commercial television, paid digital television, print, and internet. The company operates on the internet through its Trovatore search engine.Cairo Communication SpA along with its subsidiaries operates as multimedia advertising broker selling advertising time & space on television, in print media & in stadiums, as a publisher of magazines & books, and publisher of electronic content.