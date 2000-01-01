Cairo Resources Inc (TSX:QAI.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - QAI.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - QAI.H

  • Market CapCAD0.560m
  • SymbolTSX:QAI.H
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1278922069

Company Profile

Cairo Resources Inc is engaged in identifying, evaluating and acquiring an interest in a business or assets within 24 months from the the date of listing of company shares on TSX venture exchange.

Latest QAI.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .