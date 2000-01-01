Company Profile

Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France is a co-operative bank. The company offers current and savings accounts, mortgage and financing products, bank cards, insurance, and distance banking services. It offers services in the regions of Essonne, Hauts de Seine, Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d'Oise, and Yvelines.Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile-de-France is a regional bank. The Bank provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses through local branches in Paris and its region.