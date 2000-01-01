Caisse Regionale du Credit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc (EURONEXT:CRLA)
- Market Cap€1.610bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:CRLA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0010461053
Caisse Regionale du Credit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc provides banking services and products in France. The Company provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses customers through local branches.