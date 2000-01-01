Caisse Regionale du Credit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc (EURONEXT:CRLA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRLA

  • Market Cap€1.610bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:CRLA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010461053

Company Profile

Caisse Regionale du Credit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc provides banking services and products in France. The Company provides loans and financing to individuals and businesses customers through local branches.

Latest CRLA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .