Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.Cal-Maine Foods Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company's main business is the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs.