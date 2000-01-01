CalAmp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP)
Company Info - CAMP
- Market Cap$141.760m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CAMP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS1281261099
Company Profile
CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers. The company's products, software, and application services are sold into a broad array of market verticals including transportation, government, construction, and automotive to customers in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its business activities are organized into its Telematics Systems and Software & Subscription Services. Telematics Systems segment offers a series of Mobile Resource Management ('MRM') telematics products and applications. Software & Subscription Services segment offers cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms.CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers. Its business activities are organized into its Wireless DataCom and Satellite business segments.