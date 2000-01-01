Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International Inc is a provider of executive search that specializes in the recruitment of executives for full-time and advisory roles. The company contracts with its clients, on an assignment basis providing advice on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for filling of senior executive positions. It recruits employees for various positions that include Board Services, Human Resources, Information Security, Legal, Marketing, Supply Chain Management for Consumer/Retail, Financial Services, Education, Not-for-profit & Government, Industrial, Insurance, Healthcare, Media, Professional Services, Real Estate, and Technology. The company's operations are spread across Canada, the United States, and Europe.