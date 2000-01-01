Caledonia Mining Corp (LSE:CMCL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CMCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CMCL

  • Market Cap£65.130m
  • SymbolLSE:CMCL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINJE00BF0XVB15

Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp PLC and its subsidiaries are engaged in the operation of a gold mine and the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. Its segments include Corporate, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia.

Latest CMCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

CMCL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .