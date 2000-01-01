Caledonian Trust (LSE:CNN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CNN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CNN
- Market Cap£18.270m
- SymbolLSE:CNN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINGB0001628584
Company Profile
Caledonian Trust PLC is a property investment and development company. It is involved in the business of holding of property for investment and development purposes. The company derives its revenue from the leasing of properties and sale of trading properties. It operates only within the United Kingdom.Caledonian Trust PLC is a property investment and development company. The company is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne.