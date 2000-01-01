Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CAL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CAL

  • Market Cap$920.950m
  • SymbolNYSE:CAL
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1295001044

Company Profile

Caleres Inc is a global footwear retailer and wholesaler. Its business activities include the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men.

Latest CAL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .