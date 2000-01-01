Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia and Argentina. The company Canadian segment is focused on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company United States segment provides fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota. The company Russian segment provides fracturing and coiled tubing services in Western Siberia. The Latin America segment provides pressure pumping services from its operating bases in Argentina.