Caliber Home Loans Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HOMS)
North American company
Caliber Home Loans Inc provides financial services. The company originates residential mortgage loans. The revenue of the company is generated from mortgage origination and servicing activities. It operates under two segments namely, Local and Direct. The local segment is focused on growing, building, and maintaining its relationships with partners, including brokers, realtors and homebuilders. The direct segment involves direct interaction with customers and potential customers using various performance marketing initiatives.