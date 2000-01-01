California Gold Mining Inc (TSX:CGM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CGM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CGM
- Market CapCAD21.190m
- SymbolTSX:CGM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA1302642030
Company Profile
California Gold Mining Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.