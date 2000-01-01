Company Profile

California Nanotechnologies Corp engages in the production, and research and development of nanostructured components and materials. Its products include precision forged components, thermal spray powders, nano light alloy powders, nanoalloy billets, nano superalloy powders, cemented carbides, and tooling. Its products are used in Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Medical, and Sport and Recreation industries.