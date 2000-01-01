California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRC

  • Market Cap$453.360m
  • SymbolNYSE:CRC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS13057Q2066

Company Profile

California Resources Corp is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which operates within the State of California. It explores, produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Latest CRC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .