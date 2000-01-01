California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CRC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CRC
- Market Cap$453.360m
- SymbolNYSE:CRC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS13057Q2066
Company Profile
California Resources Corp is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, which operates within the State of California. It explores, produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.