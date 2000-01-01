Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1)

APAC company
Market Info - CE1

Company Info - CE1

  • Market CapAUD15.090m
  • SymbolASX:CE1
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • ISINAU000000CE10

Company Profile

Calima Energy Ltd, formerly, Azonto Petroleum Ltd is an Australia-based oil and gas company. The company and its subsidiaries invest in oil and gas exploration and production projects internationally and in West Africa.

