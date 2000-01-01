Company Profile

Calisen PLC operates as an asset management firm. It owns and manages energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments: Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital segment procures, owns and manages a portfolio of domestic electricity and gas meters. The Lowri Beck segment provides installation, meter reading, maintenance, and ancillary services. The firm's revenue comprises revenue from MAP (Meter Asset Providers) services, revenue from technical and nontechnical services.