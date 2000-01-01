Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It sells its line of Big Bertha, Great Big Bertha, and Biggest Big Bertha oversized metal woods and conventional-style metal woods, irons, wedges, and putters. These clubs, as well as those marketed under other trademarks, are sold at premium prices through retailers of professional-quality golf clubs in the United States and overseas. Sales of metal woods account for approximately 60% of the company's total sales. Foreign sales account for about 45% of Callaway Golf's total sales.Callaway Golf Co is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of golf clubs and related accessories. It sells golf clubs, golf balls and golf accessories.