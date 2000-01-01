Calliditas Therapeutics AB ADR (NASDAQ:CALT)
- Market Cap$416.460m
- SymbolNASDAQ:CALT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS13124Q1067
Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Sweden. The company is engaged in the provision of pharmaceutical products for patients with niche indications. It is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon intended for the treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy, a disease that causes chronic inflammation of the kidneys.