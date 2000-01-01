Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CBL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CBL
- Market CapCAD42.270m
- SymbolTSE:CBL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINCA13124N1033
Company Profile
Callidus Capital Corp is in the business of speciality finance. It provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to midmarket companies which operate in Canada and United states.